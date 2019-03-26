

CTV Saskatoon





A man arrested after a tense situation near the Battlefords last week is facing a string of charges.

On Thursday RCMP pursued a vehicle driving erratically just south of Battleford on Highway 4.

During the pursuit the driver of a vehicle shot at police and an officer fired back.

No one was hurt.

Now 33-year-old Randall Nicotine of Edmonton is facing several charges including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.