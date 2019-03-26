Man charged after Battlefords pursuit
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 12:07PM CST
A man arrested after a tense situation near the Battlefords last week is facing a string of charges.
On Thursday RCMP pursued a vehicle driving erratically just south of Battleford on Highway 4.
During the pursuit the driver of a vehicle shot at police and an officer fired back.
No one was hurt.
Now 33-year-old Randall Nicotine of Edmonton is facing several charges including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.