SASKATOON -- A man is facing charges after assaulting a police officer during a domestic complaint, early on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to a house in the 1300 block of Ave. B N. around 4 a.m., and found a 31-year-old man being uncooperative and assaultive when they tried to take him into custody. Police used a taser and the man was arrested without further incident.

He is facing several charges including domestic assault, two counts of assault police officer, breach of a court order, and charges stemming from an unrelated warrant.

He will appear before a Justice of the Peace on Sunday.