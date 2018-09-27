

A man has been charged with stealing an ambulance on the Lac La Ronge Indian Reserve.

RCMP responded to the incident late Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The ambulance was parked at a home, having responded to a call, when it was stolen.

It was recovered after it was crashed into a home on the reserve. There were no injuries and only slight damage to the ambulance, police say.

The accused is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Oct. 29.