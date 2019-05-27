

CTV Saskatoon





A 29-year-old man is facing 10 charges after the driver of a stolen car evaded police, police say.

Around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers spotted a Ford Crown Victoria parked in a lot in the 1200 block of Idylwyld Drive, police say. The car had been reported stolen.

As officers pulled up the driver crashed into the patrol car and fled the parking lot.

The stolen car continued to evade police until hitting a tire deflation device at 19th Street and Avenue C. The male driver then fled the vehicle and attempted to escape by stealing a bicycle nearby before being brought into custody.

Inside the car officers found knives and a replica firearm.