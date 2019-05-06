

The Canadian Press





RCMP in Saskatchewan say they found a young girl while they were preparing to issue an Amber Alert for her.

Police say they responded to a complaint about a serious assault at a residence in Meadow Lake on Sunday afternoon, where they say a woman who was the alleged victim was able to get to a neighbour's and request help from police and EMS.

They say the suspect went to another home in Meadow Lake, where they allege he took a three-year-old girl.

Investigators immediately determined an Amber Alert would be necessary, but then officers spotted a vehicle eight kilometres south of Meadow Lake that matched one they believed the suspect was driving.

The 36-year-old male suspect was arrested without incident and the girl was located unharmed, and was reunited with family.

Police say the woman is in hospital with undetermined injuries.

The suspect faces several charges including: aggravated sexual assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter and uttering threats, police say.

He appeared in provincial court in Meadow Lake on Monday and has been remanded into custody. His next court appearance is set for May 13.

The Crown has requested a publication ban on the suspect’s name to protect the identity of the victim, RCMP say.

With files from CTV Saskatoon.