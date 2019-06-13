

CTV Saskatoon





An 18-year-old man faces several charges after a five-year-old boy was shot at Air Ronge First Nation earlier this year.

Shots were fired at a home in the community on Jan. 13, RCMP say. Several people were inside and and a five-year-old boy was shot in the foot, police say.

The accused was under the age of 18 at the time of the incident and his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He made his first court appearance Thursday morning in La Ronge and will next appear June 20.