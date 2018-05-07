

CTV Saskatoon





Police have laid charges against a man who they say set himself on fire after trying to evade police.

Just before midnight on Saturday Saskatoon police received a report that a stolen vehicle was being driven erratically on Highway 16 just west of the city.

Police and the Air Support Unit tracked the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle using spike belts. One vehicle that was not involved in the incident received minor damage from a spike belt.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in a farm yard north of Langham, where the driver attempted to steal gas and then rammed an RCMP vehicle before taking off.

At that point, a pursuit was authorized.

Police tracked the vehicle to a field, where the vehicle had become stuck. The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle, covered himself in gasoline and set himself on fire.

Police used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. The suspect suffered minor injuries, the stolen vehicle was destroyed.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with failure to stop for a peace officer, arson, assault on a peace officer, theft under $5,000 and breach of conditions.

The man will appear in court on May 9.