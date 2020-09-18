SASKATOON -- A man has been charged with mischief after allegedly causing a scare at a downtown business on Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m., patrol officers were called to a business in the 100 block of Second Avenue South.

A man had entered the business and said he had an explosive device, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Upon arrival, police ensured everyone inside had exited the building and the man was arrested without incident, SPS said in the release.

The device was secured and found to pose no risk to the public, police said.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the incident.