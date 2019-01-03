

CTV Saskatoon





A man has been charged with drunk driving after allegedly crashing into an ambulance on a grid road near Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP say they were called to the crash Jan. 1 around 3:15 p.m.

The ambulance had been travelling to call at Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation when it was struck head-on by a vehicle, police say.

Both EMS attendants in the ambulance were uninjured. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to nearby hospital with non-serious injuries. Both have since been released.

The driver showed signs of being impaired at the scene and, when released from hospital, was taken into police custody.

Bradley Jamie Isbister, 23, of the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 11.