SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man is in custody today following an alleged break and enter Tuesday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., canine and patrol officers responded to a medical business in the 10 block of 23rd Street East for a report of a break and enter in progress, police said in a news release.

Officers discovered front glass door shattered, and observed a man inside matching the suspect description, police say.

The man refused to comply with officers and he was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to police.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and charged with break and enter.

No one was hurt.