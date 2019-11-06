Man charged after alleged break-in at Saskatoon medical business
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:11AM CST
SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man is in custody today following an alleged break and enter Tuesday night.
Around 11:20 p.m., canine and patrol officers responded to a medical business in the 10 block of 23rd Street East for a report of a break and enter in progress, police said in a news release.
Officers discovered front glass door shattered, and observed a man inside matching the suspect description, police say.
The man refused to comply with officers and he was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to police.
A 39-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and charged with break and enter.
No one was hurt.