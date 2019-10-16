Man charged after 4 girls 'inappropriately' touched in North Battleford could be in Saskatoon: RCMP
Battlefords RCMP have charged 33-year-old Lonnie Wuttunee with four counts of sexual interference in connection.
Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:26PM CST
SASKATOON -- A man police say is accused of sexually assaulting four girls in North Battleford is now believed to be in Saskatoon.
Battlefords RCMP have charged 33-year-old Lonnie Wuttunee with four counts of sexual interference in connection with the alleged incidents.
The charges come after four separate reports of a man inappropriately touching girls in North Battleford, including a seven-year-old, over a three-week period, according to RCMP.
There were no physical injuries reported in any of the incidents, RCMP say.
RCMP believe Wuttunnee is now living in Saskatoon. He’s described as a tall, husky man with a tattoo of Jesus on his left arm and a tattoo of a feather at the base of his left hand.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.