

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A man police say is accused of sexually assaulting four girls in North Battleford is now believed to be in Saskatoon.

Battlefords RCMP have charged 33-year-old Lonnie Wuttunee with four counts of sexual interference in connection with the alleged incidents.

The charges come after four separate reports of a man inappropriately touching girls in North Battleford, including a seven-year-old, over a three-week period, according to RCMP.

There were no physical injuries reported in any of the incidents, RCMP say.

RCMP believe Wuttunnee is now living in Saskatoon. He’s described as a tall, husky man with a tattoo of Jesus on his left arm and a tattoo of a feather at the base of his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.