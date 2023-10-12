Man charged after 14-year-old girl reports sexual assault in Saskatoon hospital

A man was arrested on Wednesday after a 14-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted in a washroom at Royal University Hospital.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hospital Drive just after noon on Wednesday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police say the 14-year-old victim told hospital security that an unknown man threatened her with a weapon, then took her to a washroom where he confined and sexually assaulted her.

University of Saskatchewan protective services had detained the suspect in an alley on the 1000 block of College Drive before officers arrived, according to a police spokesperson.

In a statement, The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is aware of the incident.

"The SHA takes the care and safety of members of the public and the patients it serves very seriously. SHA Protective Services Staff work tirelessly to maintain the safety for everyone at all of our facilities. The SHA is working with the SPS as it continues its investigation into this very serious matter," the statement read.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service said the girl was threatened with a weapon outside the entrance to the children's hospital and the assault occurred in one of the washrooms within.

The 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, and unlawful confinement.

Police said no weapon was recovered from the suspect.

-With files from Keenan Sorokan