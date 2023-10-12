Man charged after 14-year-old girl reports sexual assault in Saskatoon children's hospital bathroom

A man was arrested on Wednesday after a 14-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted in a washroom at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hospital Drive just after noon on Wednesday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police say the 14-year-old victim told hospital security that an unknown man threatened her with a weapon, then took her to a washroom where he confined and sexually assaulted her.

Hospital protective services had detained a man in relation to the incident before officers arrived, police said.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service said the girl was threatened with a weapon outside the entrance to the children's hospital and the assault occurred in one of the washrooms within.

The 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, and unlawful confinement.

Police said no weapon was recovered from the suspect.

-With files from Keenan Sorokan