    • Man charged after 14-year-old girl reports sexual assault in Saskatoon children's hospital bathroom

    A man was arrested on Wednesday after a 14-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted in a washroom at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

    Officers were called to the 100 block of Hospital Drive just after noon on Wednesday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    Police say the 14-year-old victim told hospital security that an unknown man threatened her with a weapon, then took her to a washroom where he confined and sexually assaulted her.

    Hospital protective services had detained a man in relation to the incident before officers arrived, police said.

    A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service said the girl was threatened with a weapon outside the entrance to the children's hospital and the assault occurred in one of the washrooms within.

    The 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, and unlawful confinement.

    Police said no weapon was recovered from the suspect.

    -With files from Keenan Sorokan

