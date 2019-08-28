

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man is warning buyers looking for Labour Day Classic tickets online to be careful, after he claims he was nearly scammed twice in 30 minutes.

Ryan Bromley said he went on Kijiji in hopes of buying four tickets.

Both apparent scams included users selling tickets outside of the Saskatoon area, and refusing to exchange the tickets in-person.

“I just wanted to help people out because you know with Rider games, especially with this game coming up, the Labour Day Classic – everyone wants to go to that,” Bromley told CTV News.

Bromley said the first user claimed to be from Prince Albert, selling four tickets for $360. When Bromley said he would drive to the city to make the exchange, the seller requested half the money be sent first. When Bromley denied, the seller stopped messaging him.

The second user appeared to be from Yorkton, selling four tickets for only $60. When Bromley offered to drive down and buy the tickets in person, the messages also stopped.

Bromley said he is still out of luck for Sunday’s game.

The Riders face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic.