The man behind an explosion outside Saskatoon’s provincial courthouse last year set off the blast to delay a sentencing hearing, according to his lawyer.

Rodney Wilkie caused the explosion in order to postpone the court matter because he was awaiting an MRI, his lawyer, Mark Brayford, told CTV News on Thursday.

Wilkie was sentenced Wednesday to two years less a day in jail. The 45-year-old, who was initially facing 15 charges, pleaded guilty to five offences — arson, public mischief, obstruction of justice, impaired driving, and drinking and driving while on probation. The other 10 charges were dropped.

His guilty pleas to three of the charges stemmed from his role in the explosion as well as from two phone calls he made to police. One call was threatening and another was a false call to distract officers, Brayford said.

No one was hurt in the blast.

The explosion, which occurred late March 29, 2017, prompted a heavy police response and left the entrance to Kilborn Place, which shares the building with the courthouse, visibly damaged.

Brayford previously told media, during a court date last April, police allege Wilkie lit a backpack on fire, which caused a disposable propane tank in the backpack to explode.