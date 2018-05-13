

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service’s crisis negotiators and tactical support unit were called to the Fairhaven neighbourhood following a situation involving a man and a possible firearm.

Police say a man barricaded himself in a home on the 100 block of Bushe Place.

“There is concern for his welfare and some indication that a firearm may be involved,” Saskatoon police wrote in a media release.

Police are asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.