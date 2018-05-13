Man barricades himself inside Fairhaven home, police’s tactical support unit called
Multiple police vehicles, including Saskatoon's tactical support unit and crisis negotiators, surrounded Bushe Place in the Fairhaven neighbourhood (Levi Mierau/CTV Saskatoon).
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 11:06PM CST
The Saskatoon Police Service’s crisis negotiators and tactical support unit were called to the Fairhaven neighbourhood following a situation involving a man and a possible firearm.
Police say a man barricaded himself in a home on the 100 block of Bushe Place.
“There is concern for his welfare and some indication that a firearm may be involved,” Saskatoon police wrote in a media release.
Police are asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.