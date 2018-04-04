Man barricaded inside Pleasant Hill home arrested: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police respond to the 100 block of Avenue U South after a person believed to be armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a home. (Daniel Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 3:24PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 4, 2018 5:22PM CST
A 30-year-old man, who sparked a heavy police response after police say he barricaded himself inside a home in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, has been arrested.
The man was taken into custody at about 5 p.m., police said in a news release. He had been barricaded inside a residence on the 100 block of Avenue U South since at least 3 p.m.
Few other details have so far been provided, but police said he was alone in the home and that officers believed he was armed with a knife.
Police asked the public to avoid the area during the standoff.
