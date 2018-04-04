

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year-old man, who sparked a heavy police response after police say he barricaded himself inside a home in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, has been arrested.

The man was taken into custody at about 5 p.m., police said in a news release. He had been barricaded inside a residence on the 100 block of Avenue U South since at least 3 p.m.

Few other details have so far been provided, but police said he was alone in the home and that officers believed he was armed with a knife.

Police asked the public to avoid the area during the standoff.