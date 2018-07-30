Man assaulted with hammer and knife on Monday morning
Saskatoon police on site at 33 Street and Avenue H. (JANELLA HAMILTON/CTV SASKATOON)
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 7:50AM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 30, 2018 10:06AM CST
Police are investigating after a serious assault on 33 Street and Avenue H as a result of a serious assault.
According to a news release, a 37-year-old man was seriously assaulted by multiple suspects around 7:16 a.m.
Police say he was assaulted with a hammer and a knife.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic is blocked off and drivers are encouraged to use other routes.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.