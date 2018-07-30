

Police are investigating after a serious assault on 33 Street and Avenue H as a result of a serious assault.

According to a news release, a 37-year-old man was seriously assaulted by multiple suspects around 7:16 a.m.

Police say he was assaulted with a hammer and a knife.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is blocked off and drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.