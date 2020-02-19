Man arrested with meat cleaver in pants: Saskatoon police
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3:10PM CST
SASKATOON -- A wanted man was arrested on Tuesday with a meat cleaver in his pants and a large hatchet inside his backpack, Saskatoon police say.
Around 1:10 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Third Avenue South for a report of a wanted person.
Upon arrival, the 29-year-old man was observed attempting to hide his face and flee, police say.
He refused to comply with police commands and was arrested following a brief altercation, according to police.
He was found to be concealing a meat cleaver in his pants and a large hatchet inside of his backpack and faces multiple charges.