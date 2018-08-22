

CTV Saskatoon





Police have identified a homicide victim from earlier this month.

Elijah Kozak, 25, died after an altercation with another man on Aug. 10.

The fight happened in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police say the two men knew each other.

Last Thursday, police issued a warrant for a 22-year-old man in connection with Kozak’s death. On Wednesday police announced that he has been arrested.

The accused will make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.