SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection to 22-year-old Brandon Applegate's shooting death.

On Sunday, police were called to the intersection of Eighth Street East and Clarence Avenue after reports of an injured man.

Applegate was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. An autopsy confirmed his death was the result of a gunshot wound.

Police issued a second-degree murder warrant for Justin Troy Ballantyne, 30, earlier this week.

The accused was arrested Thursday evening at a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South by members of the Saskatoon Police Service guns and gangs unit, according to police.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and that the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Ballantyne is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday.