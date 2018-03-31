

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old man is in custody after pointing a replica handgun at a Saskatoon police officer and police dog.

Police say an officer was parked when he saw the man pointing a handgun in various directions on Northumberland Avenue and 33rd Street West around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The officer got out of his car and gave the man verbal commands, police said in a news release. The suspect swore at the officer and pointed the gun directly at him.

The man also pointed his gun at officer's canine partner, but the dog took the man to the ground and arrested.

The man was treated for dog bite injuries.

He is facing multiple charges and will be seen by a Justice of the Peace tomorrow.

The officer and the dog were not injured in the incident.