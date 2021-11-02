Man arrested for 6 armed robberies: Saskatoon police

SASKATOON -

A 55-year-old man is facing 18 charges relating to six robberies, Saskatoon police say.

Between Oct. 17 and 26 police responded to six robberies that involved a weapon at gas station convenience stores.

The robberies happened in the 2700 block of Faithful Avenue, the 400 block of Circle Drive East, the 1900 block of McKercher Drive, the 3300 block of 8th Street East and the 3900 block of Eighth Street East.

In each of the robberies, the suspect brandished a knife, but no one was hurt, police said in a news release.

The accused was identified and arrested on Oct. 27.