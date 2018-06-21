A 23-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested following a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th Street west and Avenue D south. A witness provided a description of a suspect, who was seen running from the scene.

Police apprehended a suspect matching the description a short distance away. He was arrested without incident.

A 32-year-old Saskatoon man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. His injuries are not life-threatening. The victim is not cooperating with police.

The 23-year-old man that was arrested is being held on an un-related warrant, but no charges have yet been laid at this point in relation to the assault. The stabbing is still under investigation.