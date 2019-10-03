Man arrested following assault on police officer
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:48AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:49AM CST
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after attacking a Saskatoon police officer Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 100 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a suspicious man. When police arrived, the man obstructed police by providing a fake name.
The suspect resisted arrest, and an altercation between the man and officer took place. A passerby aided the officer until other police officers arrived, and the suspect was taken into custody.
The 29-year-old will be in court Thursday, charged with obstruction, assault on a police officer, and several other charges.