A 38-year-old man is in custody following an armed robbery in the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive Wednesday evening.

Police were called to a business, where the suspect had shown a knife and alcohol. Members of the Guns and Gangs Unit located him nearby, and he was taken into custody.

The suspect had the knife and alcohol on him when he was arrested. He’s due in court Thursday morning, facing a charge of armed robbery, and breach of probation.