Man arrested following alleged assault on police officer
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:48AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:45AM CST
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a Saskatoon police officer Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 100 block of First Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a suspicious man. When police arrived, the man obstructed police by providing a fake name, police said in a news release.
The suspect resisted arrest, and an altercation between the man and officer took place, police say. A passerby aided the officer until other police officers arrived, and the suspect was taken into custody.
The 29-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, charged with obstruction, assault on a police officer, and several other charges.