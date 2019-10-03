A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a Saskatoon police officer Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 100 block of First Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a suspicious man. When police arrived, the man obstructed police by providing a fake name, police said in a news release.

The suspect resisted arrest, and an altercation between the man and officer took place, police say. A passerby aided the officer until other police officers arrived, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, charged with obstruction, assault on a police officer, and several other charges.