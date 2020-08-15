SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man in connection to a robbery in the Riversdale neighbourhood Friday night.

Police said they responded to a robbery call at 10:13 p.m. at Spadina Cres. W. and Ave. E S.

Upon arrival, patrol members found a 26-year-old man who was robbed of his cell phone, vehicle keys and wallet by a man who is unknown to him. The victim was not injured, police said.

Police said they located the suspect nearby and apprehended him after a short foot pursuit in the 400 block of Ave. H S.

The suspect is facing one charge of robbery and will be brought before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday, police said.

Police said the victim’s property was not recovered as the suspect crossed through various yards.

Saskatoon police are asking people who live in the area to check their yards to help recover the victim’s property, and to contact police at 306-975-8300 if they find any of the items.