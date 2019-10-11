Man arrested after taxi driver assaulted: police
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 5:37AM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 5:41AM CST
A man was arrested following an assault on a taxi driver Thursday evening.
The driver was assaulted in the 2000 block of Park Avenue around 11 p.m. by a man who refused to pay his fare, police say.
The driver received a minor injury, according to police.
A 25-year old man was charged with assault with a weapon, and transportation by fraud. He will appear in court Friday morning.