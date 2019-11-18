SASKATOON -- A 27-year-old Saskatoon man faces 12 charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, after repeatedly knocking on an apartment door Sunday morning, police say.

Police were called to the alleged incident around 11 a.m in the 700 block of Appleby Drive. The complainant reported the man was armed with a gun, police say.

Officers found the suspect at another apartment. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a knife, brass knuckles and had a sawed-off rifle in the waistband of his pants, according to police.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants by both Saskatoon police and the RCMP, police say.