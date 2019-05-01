

CTV Saskatoon





A 27-year-old man is in custody and facing charges after attempting to evade officers Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call at around 6:40 p.m. regarding a suspicious truck in the area of Rusholme Road. While officers were headed to the area, they spotted the vehicle on 22nd Street and followed it to the Kensington neighborhood.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the lone male driver ignored the officers and took off speeding into the Blairmore area, where he subsequently abandoned the stolen truck and fled on foot. Police say he went in and out of the Shaw Centre and ran across a pedestrian overpass into the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

It was in the Pacific Heights neighborhood where the suspect was located and arrested. Police say the man was in possession of a knife and bear spray.

The man is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, carrying concealed weapons, weapons dangerous to the public, evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of his probation order.