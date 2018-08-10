

CTV Saskatoon





A man has been arrested without incident after a short standoff late Friday morning.

Saskatoon Police responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Streb Way after it was reported that a man was in possession of firearms and making threatening remarks inside of a residence, according to a news release.

Crisis negotiators and tactical support officers were responding to the scene, but the subject exited the home shortly after noon and was taken into custody without incident, police say.

A firearm was recovered from the residence.

The investigation continues.