A 24-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a FlexParking station was vandalized with a hammer in downtown Saskatoon.

Police spotted the man with a hammer in the 200 block of 21st Street East. Police say the man charged at them, causing police to draw their Tasers, but he turned and ran before the Tasers could be used.

After a short chase a police dog caught the man, who was treated for dog bites by emergency personnel. He didn’t require further medical attention.

The man will be in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday afternoon, charged with willful damage, obstruction and weapon-related offences. He is also charged with breaching a previous court condition, and has other outstanding criminal warrants for his arrest.