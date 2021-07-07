SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they Tased a man and took him into custody after a five-our standoff at an RV park.

On Tuesday evening, police responded to a reported altercation at an RV park near Highway 16 and 71st Street West involving three people allegedly in possession of weapons.

According to police, two men and a woman were located outside of a motorhome upon arrival; two of them were taken into custody without incident.

Police say the third suspect, a 52-year-old man from Langham, refused to comply with officer commands and barricaded himself inside the motorhome. Officers believed he had a gun.

The suspect acted in an aggressive manner towards police, threatening them and at one point, threw a knife at officers, according to a news release.

Police Tased him and took him into custody without further incident. A rifle was found inside the motorhome, according to police.

The man is facing four firearms-related offences and is charged with assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance.

A 40-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from Saskatoon, are also charged with causing a disturbance.

The incident will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.