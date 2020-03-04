Man arrested after firing rifle inside business
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 5:03AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 5:17AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 25-year-old man is facing numerous weapons-related charges following a shooting Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the 400 block of 21st street east after a man shot a rifle inside a business. He was detained by staff until officers arrived.
A rifle was found at the scene. No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.