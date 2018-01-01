

A 34-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after a domestic dispute.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Keevil Way just after 4:00 a.m. after reports of a domestic disturbance. According to police, officers found a man who was combative and wouldn’t listen to police.

Police say an officer deployed a Taser, but missed the man. The officers and man fought and he was safely taken into custody, police said in a news release. One officer suffered minor injuries but didn’t require any additional treatment. The suspect was taken into custody and will see a Justice of the Peace on Monday.