Man arrested after bear spraying two police officers, two store employees

A Saskatoon man was arrested Thursday evening after bear spraying four people, including two police officers.

According to a news release, officers were responding to a call on Avenue Y South at around 9:20 p.m. when they heard a commotion nearby.

After arriving at a business on the 2400 block of 22nd Street West, officers found two employees who had been bear sprayed by a man they refused to sell to. The man stayed in the area but ran immediately after seeing police.

As officers chased the man, he sprayed a can of bear spray in their direction, affecting one of the officers. Other officers stepped in to help arrest the man.

The 24-year-old man is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, two charges of assault with a weapon and an additional charge of carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace.