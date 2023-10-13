Saskatoon

    • Man arrested after bear spraying two police officers, two store employees

    saskatoon police

    A Saskatoon man was arrested Thursday evening after bear spraying four people, including two police officers.

    According to a news release, officers were responding to a call on Avenue Y South at around 9:20 p.m. when they heard a commotion nearby.

    After arriving at a business on the 2400 block of 22nd Street West, officers found two employees who had been bear sprayed by a man they refused to sell to. The man stayed in the area but ran immediately after seeing police.

    As officers chased the man, he sprayed a can of bear spray in their direction, affecting one of the officers. Other officers stepped in to help arrest the man.

    The 24-year-old man is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, two charges of assault with a weapon and an additional charge of carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace.

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News