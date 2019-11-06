SASKATOON -- A 26-year-old man from Duck Lake faces several charges after a break and enter early Wednesday morning.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive around 12:40 a.m. where a man had reportedly broken in, with a woman inside.

The man was under a court order not to be there and he had gained entry through a shattered window, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

He was found attempting to hide from police and refused to comply with commands, police say.

The suspect struck an officer several times and tried to choke him, according to police.

He was taken into custody without further incident after additional officers arrived.

He was found in possession of methamphetamine, police say.