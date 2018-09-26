

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly broke into a home and bear sprayed four people inside.

Around 1:30 a.m. police were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Avenue R South for a report of a person attempting to break in, according to a news release.

Police found the door kicked in and that bear mace had been sprayed.

A canine unit tracked the suspect, who had fled on a bicycle, to the area of Avenue Q South and 18th Street West.

The suspect was found sitting on the ground near a bicycle, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was found to be in possession of a bottle of liquor, drug paraphernalia and approximately 30 grams of cannabis in individual bags. The suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other, police say.

A 19-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, breach of probation and possession of marijuana.