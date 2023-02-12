Man arrested after alleged robbery, threatening clerk: Battlefords RCMP

A 25-year-old man was charged after threatening a check-out clerk in North Battleford and leaving with a shopping cart full of goods.

Battlefords RCMP were called to a business on Railway Avenue East just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

The man approached the check-out counter and as the clerk attempted to scan the items in his cart, he allegedly threatened the clerk and demanded he be allowed to leave without paying.

He headed west with his shopping cart, the RCMP said.

Officers located and arrested the man later that afternoon.

He will appear in provincial court on Monday morning.