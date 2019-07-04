

CTV Saskatoon





A person had his car stolen after being threatened with a knife while getting groceries Wednesday evening, according to police.

A male victim reported he was loading groceries into his vehicle in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Eighth Street East when a man entered the vehicle and held a knife to him, police say.

The victim got out of the vehicle and a physical altercation occurred with suspect, who stole the vehicle, police say. The victim received a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Early Thursday morning, patrol officers found the stolen vehicle parked on Betts Avenue in a parking lot with a 26-year-old occupant who was taken into custody without incident, police say.