SASKATOON -- A 37-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are in police custody after several break-ins and robberies in the Humboldt area Sunday morning.

Humboldt RCMP says they received several complaints about break-and-enters and thefts from properties in the Jubilee Drive and 12th Avenue areas of Humboldt.

An investigation led RCMP to a hotel and vehicle in the area, where they located the suspects, along with several stolen items, including two bicycles.

37-year-old Jarvis Lloyd Grieman and 21-year-old Odera Alice, both of Saskatoon, are facing several criminal charges. The pair will appear in a Saskatoon court Monday.

Anyone with more information, or that had property stolen is asked to call Humboldt RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.