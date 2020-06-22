Advertisement
Man and woman in police custody after string of Humboldt robberies and break-ins
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 5:20AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 37-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are in police custody after several break-ins and robberies in the Humboldt area Sunday morning.
Humboldt RCMP says they received several complaints about break-and-enters and thefts from properties in the Jubilee Drive and 12th Avenue areas of Humboldt.
An investigation led RCMP to a hotel and vehicle in the area, where they located the suspects, along with several stolen items, including two bicycles.
37-year-old Jarvis Lloyd Grieman and 21-year-old Odera Alice, both of Saskatoon, are facing several criminal charges. The pair will appear in a Saskatoon court Monday.
Anyone with more information, or that had property stolen is asked to call Humboldt RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.