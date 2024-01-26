Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation

A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.

On Wednesday, members of the Saskatoon Crime Reduction team executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of 12th Street East where they arrested another man and seized over one hundred grams of cocaine, six grams of methamphetamine, cash, multiple weapons, and two vehicles, police said.

A 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman now face charges of drug and weapons-related offences.

The wanted man arrested during the search warrant has also been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.