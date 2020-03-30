SASKATOON -- A man and his dog were rescued from the river Sunday afternoon after slipping in due to icy conditions.

At around 3:15 p.m. officers and Saskatoon fire crews were notified that a man and his dog were in the river near the east side of the Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

A fire department rescue boat was used, and the patient was retrieved without issue and transported to hospital. The dog was also recovered, and is in good condition.

One of the officers at the scene suffered an ankle injury during the rescue, and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Emergency crews are advising people to use caution when walking near the river, and say pathways along the river are extremely icy.