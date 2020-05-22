Man allegedly snatches box of rings from Saskatoon pawnshop jewelry case while wielding machete
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 11:54AM CST Last Updated Friday, May 22, 2020 11:58AM CST
A machete-wielding man allegedly broke into a display case and stole a box of rings at Money Express on Thursday, May 21.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery that reportedly happened Thursday morning.
Around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 200 Block of 20th Street West after a report of a robbery, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.
According to police, a man had come inside the store armed with a machete.
Once inside, the man broke open a display case and fled with a box of rings, police said.
The suspect was wearing a black sweater with white writing on the front. The sweater had a large white and grey design on its back, according to police.
The man was also wearing a black, flat-brimmed hat with white writing on the front, black pants and black shoes, police said.
Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.