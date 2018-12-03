

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are looking for a 24-year-old Saskatoon man in connection with a child luring investigation.

Alexander Tokaryk is described as six feet tall, 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is charged with two counts of luring a child and drug trafficking, police said in a news release.

The investigation began after the police were alerted to possible luring activity involving teenage girls on social media and a subsequent criminal complaint made by a 17-year-old girl.

During the investigation another victim was identified. It was reported that, beginning in April of 2018 Tokaryk initiated conversations with the victims through the app and arranged for sexual favours in exchange for drugs and money.

Police believe the criminal activity may not be isolated incidents. Anyone with similar experiences is asked to contact police.