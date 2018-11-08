

CTV Saskatoon





A 31-year-old man faces eight firearms charges - including kidnapping with a gun – after an incident starting at a Saskatoon gas station early Wednesday morning.

A man demanded the victim drive outside the city from the gas station, threatening him with a sawed-off shotgun, Warman RCMP said in a news release.

At first the suspect made the vehicle owner drive, but then decided he would drive, police say.

While the suspect was driving, police say he dropped the weapon onto the vehicle floor. As he tried to regain hold of the shotgun it fired, striking him in the leg and causing what police are calling “significant injury.”

The suspect stopped the vehicle and the owner was able to pull him out of the vehicle and drive away from the scene to call 911. The suspect also called 911, according to police.

Paramedics and police arrived on the scene and the suspect was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Marty Chamakese is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13 pending recovery from his injuries.