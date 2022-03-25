Man allegedly attacked with machete at Prince Albert apartment block

PRINCE ALBERT -

A 53-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a machete at an apartment in the 100 Block of 11th Street West on Monday.

The man suffered injuries to his head and hands, according to police.

Prince Albert Police Service says officers were called to the area just after midnight Monday morning.

Police have arrested Gerald Aaron Bear, 34, in connection to the incident.

He's charged with aggravated assault and two counts of court-ordered breach of release conditions.

A 16-year-old youth was also charged earlier this week with aggravated assault in relation to this alleged assault.