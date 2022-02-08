Man allegedly assaulted woman for not following store's COVID-19 directional signs, Prince Albert police say

PRINCE ALBERT -

The Prince Albert Police Service has released photos of a man who is believed to have assaulted a woman for not following COVID-19 directional signs in a store aisle.

The alleged assault happened Feb. 1 just before 2 p.m. according to police.

Police say the man pushed the woman and punched her several times in the head before staff intervened.

Surveillance camera photos of the man show him wearing a ball cap, green jacket and face mask.

He was seen leaving the area in an early 2000s blue GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.