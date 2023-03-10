Man allegedly assaulted after grocery shopping: Saskatoon police

A man who allegedly assaulted another man who had been grocery shopping was arrested by Saskatoon police.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Avenue L South and 15th Street West.

“Officers learned that the victim, a 42-year-old man, had been walking in the area with groceries when a man unknown to him approach and physically assaulted him,” an SPS news release said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries by paramedics, SPS said.

The release said police received another call of a man banging on the door of a house in the 800 block of Avenue K South around the time of the alleged assault.

“Officers attended to the address and located the suspect standing in the back yard. Further investigation confirmed him to be the same suspect involved in the assault from earlier,” the release said.

The 19-year-old has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, the release said.